Toke Makinwa Plans To Give Marriage A Second Chance

Share

Finally, Nigerian media personality and Nollywood actress, Toke Makinwa, has expressed her desire to remarry.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Toke Makinwa was previously married to businessman, Maje Ayida.

They got married in 2014, but their marriage ended in 2017.

Years later there were reports that she had tied the knot with with her rumoured longtime partner, Farouk Umar.

But the actress swiftly debunked the rumours, claiming they were just “besties” and that the alleged wedding ceremony was her Thanksgiving event.

Speaking in a recent podcast interview with British-Nigerian media personality, Madame Joyce, the on-air personality claimed that marriage is one of the most beautiful institutions despite its challenges.

She said: “People always think I hate men or a feminist who bashes men. I have been married before and marriage is one of the most beautiful institutions.

READ ALSO:

“I see marriage like the relationship between siblings. If your siblings come to visit, the first couple of days are exciting. You guys wear matching pyjamas, sleep in the same bed, and catch up on all the lost years or lost moments.

“By the third day, it’s like, ‘Close my f*cking door. Who wore my shoes? Where are my earrings? Please, when are you going back to your house? Please, I am tired.’ And that was how I saw it.

“There were days when I would rush home to tell my ex-husband everything I had been through. And there were days when I woke up in the morning, I said, ‘God, you must hate me for me to marry this idiot.

“This is not life; this must be hell.’ That was how I saw it. And it didn’t work out many years ago. But I still fancy the institution. I do want to get married again.

“It hasn’t happened yet. I’m not ruling it out. I am just taking my time. Maybe it’s not God’s time yet. Whenever he is ready, I just hope I am not wrinkled (laughs).”

Share

Please follow and like us: