Toke Makinwa Opens Up On Being 2nd, 3rd, 4th Or 5th Wife

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared her thoughts on marriage, revealing her openess to polygamy.

Speaking in a recent episode of her popular podcast show, Toke Makinwa said she would embrace becoming a second, third, fourth, or fifth wife.

She said: “At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to marry again, as a second, third, fourth or fifth wife, I will take it”.

Highlighting the challenges women face in marriages, Toke Makinwa noted that prioritizing mental health is essential, a view she strongly agrees with.

Her remark has sparked online debate, with some interpreting it as a lighthearted comment showcasing her carefree stance on marriage.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Toke Makinwa tied the knot with Maje Ayida on January 15, 2014, in a private ceremony attended by family and close associates. However, their marriage was dissolved in 2017 by a Lagos High Court due to Ayida’s adultery. In November 2024, there were reports that she had tied the knot with her rumoured longtime partner, Farouk Umar, but the actress debunked the reports. She claimed that they were just “besties” and that the alleged wedding ceremony was her Thanksgiving event. Watch the video below:

