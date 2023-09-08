Toke Makinwa, KieKie Speak On Men Not Liking Nice Women

Nollywood actress and On-Air Personality (OAP), Toke Makinwa has claimed that men don’t like nice women.

The media personality made this known on the latest episode of her podcast, TokeMoments, while speaking with her guest, Bukunmi Adeaga, popularly known as Kiekie.

According to her, when women are overly nice, men take them for fools.

She said, “Men don’t like women that are nice…”

However, the famous skit maker, Kiekie rebuffed her statement, saying “No, let me rephrase that. This is what I believe. For lack of a better word, I feel like when you know how to put a man to nice use, then he is more functional. See, men like to be reminded what to do.

“We have a child, the baby will go to crèche. My husband knows that the baby needs to go to the crèche but he will forget and hurry into the car to go to work. I will now remind him and he will be like, ‘Ah! I forgot.’

“It happened for about three weeks with me constantly reminding him to take her to school before that registered and became part of his routine.”

However, Toke Makinwa insisted that Kiekie’s husband picked correction probably because he is “easy”, arguing that most men are not like that.