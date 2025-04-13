Toke Makinwa Gets Marriage Proposals After Hinting At Marrying Again

Share

Nigerian media personality, TV host, and actress Toke Makinwa has revealed that she’s already receiving marriage proposals hours after expressing her openness to remarry.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Makinwa, in a recent episode on her podcast, expressed desire to get married again, even as a second, third, or fourth wife.

She said, “In all honesty, at this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to be the second, third, fourth, or fifth wife, I will take it.”

Explaining her shift in perspective, she added that “I am the boss everywhere, and that could be tiring. You feel like you need someone to lean on—someone who could decide what’s for dinner. Must it be me?”

However, a few hours after the podcast episode gained traction online, Toke took to her media page to share a screenshot of her email inbox, revealing messages from men already making moves toward marrying her.

One of the emails boldly read: "GOAL: Can we get married? – proposes marriage, based in Ibadan, works as senior data analyst." As the post made its way online, many took to the comment section to share their thoughts, with some amused by how fast admirers had responded and others offering their support or opinions on her podcast statements.

Teebillz Apologizes To Toke Makinwa Over Comment On Idibia’s Divorce. See some reactions below: @dearolaa: “I thought they said nobody wants to marry her, the reality is she’s not even talking to the average or any Nigerian. She’s looking for a rich or wealthy man to be 2nd, 3rd or 4th and 5th wife to.” @Dnpassion: “They just want to have a taste of her national cake.” @MarindotiLesh: “Them just wan taste that bbl yansh paste am wetin no good japa.” @Stg_pop: “We sabi the update, nobody wan taste her cake, she wan show say men want her.. Nah scam.” @icecoldlifestyl: “Make men taste this national cake now.” Watch the video below.

