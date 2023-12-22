Toke Makinwa Finally Speaks On Attendence At COP28

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has said she accomplished everything she set out to do at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

New Telegraph recalls that Toke Makinwa’s inclusion in Nigeria’s 1411-man delegation to COP-28 generated a lot of backlash with many questioning her role at the summit.

Speaking in the latest episode of her podcast, @TokeMoments, Makinwa said she started taking the backlash seriously when “important people” started calling her.

Her guest on the show, actress Ini Edo asked, “How did your attendance of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai go? Did you get into the conversations from the panels?”

Toke replied, “Yes. I accomplished everything I set out to do with it (COP28). I was just shocked (by the uproar). And I think because Dubai is three hours (ahead of Nigeria), I woke up to see the backlash on social media.

“For me, it started feeling serious when important people started calling me. And I think that for me was funny.

“I walked into this hotel in Dubai where there were a lot of important people, all of them had seen the backlash and they started calling me ‘item seven’ and it was funny. We all just laughed. It was so funny.”

Speaking further, she acknowledged that her backlash was one of the top trends of COP28.