Toke Makinwa, Davido Unfollows Each Other On IG

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has chosen a side amid the ongoing fight between Afrobeat superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage.

It would be recalled that after Tiwa Savage and Davido unfollowed each other, Tee Billz confronted Davido on Instagram for insulting his family and he promised to teach him a lesson.

However, a swift glance at Toke Makinwa and Davido’s Instagram pages shows that they have unfollowed one another.

New Telegraph reports that Toke Makinwa who is a close friend of Tiwa Savage also has a tight relationship with Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

See some netizens’ reactions below:

Unique Irene Benson wrote: “Davido is the problem”

Favor User Humu penned: “I don’t understand. Two people unfollowed each other but na only one person una say dey guilty. But na the two unfollowed each other”

Sandra said: “I shall hate people who inherit enemies”

Amaka Gurl wrote: “Why na? Make una pity David o”

