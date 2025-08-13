Toke Makinwa Celebrates Motherhood, Says ‘My Season Is Here’

Media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa on Wednesday shared an emotional testimony on Instagram, announcing that she has become a mother. A milestone she described as “the biggest project of my life and the highest calling ever.”

In a heartfelt post, Makinwa reflected on how her life had transformed in 2025, revealing that she had entered the year with a prophetic declaration: “What a difference a year can make.”

She credited God for opening a life-changing door that no one could shut, saying the timing of this blessing was perfect.

“You truly are the God of time and chance,” she wrote, adding that her journey had required patience, trust, and spiritual preparation for what she called her “biggest blessing and highest calling.”

Expressing gratitude to her followers for their support over the years, from her early days on radio to building a successful personal brand Makinwa said this new chapter surpasses all her past achievements.

“This victory is major. You get to see me as a mother, I get to raise my own. Na me be this???? Hallelujah!” she declared, celebrating the start of her new season with joy and praise.

Congratulatory messages have poured in from fans and celebrities alike, marking a new personal milestone for one of Nigeria’s most influential media figures.