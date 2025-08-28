New Telegraph

August 28, 2025
Toke Makinwa Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

Popular Nigerian media personality and Television host, Toke Makinwa, on Thursday, announced the arrival of her first child, a baby girl.

Talking to her official Instagram page, the 40-year-old On-Air Personality (OAP) described motherhood as her most fulfilling experience yet.

She wrote,I’m a Mommy. This is the happiest I’ve ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed, my heart in another human being, my love.

READ ALSO

“I have seen the goodness of God in my lifetime. I have seen God move, and I no longer just hear of it; I see it. It ended in praise, My miracle is here.”

Toke disclosed that her daughter has been named Yakira Eliana Olakitan Iyanuoluwa Ikeoluwa Adunola, noting that the birth is a testimony of God’s faithfulness.

“My purpose, my reason, my evidence. Thank you for choosing me, thank you for making me a mother.

“My heart overflows with so much gratitude. God heard, God answered. Every single detail, down to your fingers and toes, oh, he heard my prayers.

“Meet my miracle, Yakira Eliana — Precious, Beloved — of great worth, my God has answered.”

