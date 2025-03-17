Share

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has taken to her social media page to advise single ladies not to lower their standards due to societal pressure when it comes to choosing a partner.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the media personality said there is nothing wrong with a woman depending on a man to pay her bills, emphasising that men who do not want such women should leave them for those who do.

Speaking in the latest episode of the #TokeMoments podcast, Makinwa said, “You don’t need to lower your standard. There are over a billion people in this world. You can go and find somebody who has what you are looking for. Stop letting society dictate for you.

“If you say, ‘Oh, this girl is a money-hungry b*tch. All she wants is a man to pay her bills.’ If you can’t pay her bills, leave. There is another guy who that is what he is looking for.

“I feel like we make things harder than they are, fighting online with our opinions. If somebody is not what you are looking for, refuse the urge to start trying to pinpoint what is wrong with them because it is actually a reflection of you and not them.”

