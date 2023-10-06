Togo to Host West African Pro Wrestling Training

The management team of Pro Wrestling Africa, the apex body seeing to the promotion of professional wrestling on the continent in collaboration with the Global Wrestling Federacy, an international professional Wrestling organisation based in Florida, USA, has officially notified Togo of its choice as host nation of the planned wrestling training programme slated for next year February.

In a letter signed by the Secretary General of the wrestling body, Olusesan Olukoya, the body said they are seeking the indulgence of the Association Togolese De Catch (ATCATCH) through the Ministry of Sports and Leisure, Lome in Togo to host the five day training programme that will bring together at least six athletes and two coaches each from the 16 countries of West Africa namely; Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra- Leone and the host nation, Togo.

According to the letter, Togo, a tropical sub-Saharan nation whose economy depends mostly on agriculture was chosen because it’s now thriving in sports globally.