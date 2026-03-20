Togo, Others Take Delivery Of N180bn Worth Of Petrol From Nigeria

About 153 million litres (153,000 tonnes) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth N180 billion have been ferried from Nigerian jetties to Togo and other West African countries.

It was learnt that prices in Nigeria and other countries have been surging following the Middle East conflicts and blockage of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Also, pump prices in Nigeria have been on the increase from under N900 to over N1,175 per litre. It was learnt that the conflict in the Middle East had triggered global oil spikes above $100/ barrel, causing Dangote Refinery to raise prices, leading to severe economic pressure and increased transport costs across the region.

Findings from Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position showed that six vessels were involved in lifting fuel to the neighbouring ports since the beginning of March as some of the countries in the region now depend on Nigerian petroleum product.

According to the shipping data, Princess Oge left New Oil Jetty (NOJ) and Dangote Jetty at Lekki with 15,000 tonnes; Mosumola, 45,000 tonnes; Pinarello, 38,000 tonnes; Capt. Gregory, 15,000 tonnes; Stella, 20,000 tonnes and African Marvel, 20,000 tonnes.

Investigation revealed that as of mid-March 2026, Pinarello arrived at the Lome Port, Togo. Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery (DPR), currently accounted for about 92 per cent of Nigeria’s daily petrol supply in February, 2026, following temporary halt in the importation of petrol by the Federal Government.

It was gathered that no licences had been issued for fuel imports this year, following moves by the government to protect local refining firms.

According to Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), local refineries supplied 36.5 million litres per day of petrol in February 2026, while imports contributed just three million litres per day.

This brought the total daily supply for February to 39.5 million litres, with local supply accounting for roughly 92 per cent of the volume, a sharp shift from the longstanding dependence on imported fuel.

According to NMDPRA, since in 2025 there had been a steady improvement in daily domestic production as capacity increase in January with 22.66 million litres; February, 22.42 million litres; March, 20 million litres; April, 20.35 million litres; May, 17.85 million litres; June, 17.82 million litres; July, 16.50 million litres and August, 21.19 million litres.

In October 828,000 litres of PMS were shipped to the port jetties, 1.57 billion litres in November 2025 and 1.31 billion litres in December 2025 by importers to contest with local petrol price.

Last week, NPA’s shipping data indicated Matrix S. Ilu berthed with 15,000 tonnes of petrol at Delta Port’s jetty, adding that Capt Gregory berthed at Lagos Port jetties with15,000 tonnes as NMDPRA explained that Nigeria’s reliance on imported petrol had dropped significantly, saying that the little importation from Malta was just covering supply shortfalls.

Recall that imports from Malta to Nigeria started dropping in December 2025 as blended PMS petrolwas estimated at 180,000 metric tonnes a month. It was gathered that the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East will further trim the import down as over 2,000 vessels have declined to sail through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a data analytic company, Kpler, the 2026 fuel imports had marked a turning point in the Atlantic Basin, noting that the Nigerian refining capacity was replacing traditional European supply, leading to drastic reduction in the volume of European PMS in Nigerian market.