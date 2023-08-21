Togo, Niger, Benin Owe Nigeria N132.2bn For Electricity Consumption In 4 Years – NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said that Nigeria, from 2018 to the first quarter of 2023, supplied electricity to Togo, Niger, and Benin, worth N180.8 billion.

It further disclosed that out of the N180.8 billion in electricity bills, the three foreign customers paid only N48.57bn and so are owing Nigeria N132.2bn.

These were contained in NERC quarterly reports seen by New Telegraph on Monday.

An analysis of the debts showed that Benin is owing the highest with a bill of N72.1bn through its Société Beninoise d’Energie Electrique (SBEE), seconded by Niger Republic with N31.3bn through its Société Nigerienne d’electricite (NIGELEC) and lastly, Togo with N10.03bn through its Companie Energie Electrique Du Togo.

On a year-on-year analysis, the countries paid N650 million from the N47.25bn given to them, while in 2019, they did not pay any amount from their N40.6bn electricity bill.

In 2020, they paid N10.4bn paid from N19.7bn electricity bill; in 2022, they paid N32.7bn from N52.02bn electricity bill. In Q3 2021, the foreign customers paid N4.7bn from the N8.76 bn worth of electricity they consumed, while in the first quarter of 2023, the countries are owing Nigeria N12.3bn worth of electricity bills.