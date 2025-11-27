Tofa Attack: Rabah LGA Chairman Reports No Fatalities

The Chairman of Rabah Local Government Area, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Rabah, has refuted reports by Sahara Reporters claiming that several people were killed during a bandit attack on Tofa Village on Tuesday night.

The Chairman confirmed that the attackers, believed to have come from Alikiru in the Sububu Forest of Maradun Local Government Area in Zamfara State, passed through Dankare and Dalijan villages before reaching Tofa around midnight on Wednesday, where they began firing sporadically.

He explained that a combined team of security personnel, including the Army, Police, Community Guard Corps, and vigilante groups, confronted the bandits in a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Two villagers sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. “One has since been discharged, while the other remains under care due to the severity of his injuries,” the Chairman said.

Mode Mai Dawa, Information Officer for Rabah LGA, stated that the Local Government Council is covering all medical expenses for the two victims.

Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Rabah also disclosed that two female residents initially reported missing were later confirmed to have been abducted by the attackers.

He added that the bandits abandoned the livestock they had rustled due to the heavy resistance from security forces.

The Chairman dismissed the Sahara Reporters’ publication as false and misleading, praising the swift response of the military, police, community guards, and vigilante groups for repelling the attack.

He assured residents of the administration’s continued commitment to strengthening security in Rabah LGA and urged communities to support government and security agencies with reliable information, especially regarding informants living among them.

Alhaji Yusuf also appealed to the public to refrain from politicizing or making insensitive comments on security matters due to their delicate nature.

He further commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the special attention and support given to local government areas affected by banditry in the state.