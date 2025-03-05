Today Marks Ash Wednesday, Beginning Of Lent

Share

Today is Ash Wednesday marking the beginning of the penitential Lenten season observed by Catholics around the world. It is commonly observed with the distribution of ashes and with fasting.

In Western Christianity it is the first day of Lent and occurs six and a half weeks before Easter (between February 4 and March 11, depending on the date of Easter).

Ash Wednesday is a solemn reminder of human mortality and the need for reconciliation with God and marks the beginning of the penitential Lenten season.

It is commonly observed with the distribution of ashes and with fasting. Meanwhile, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has remained stable after suffering two episodes of respiratory failure on Monday.

In its nightly update, the Vatican said the Pope did not present any further episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm. “He remained febrile, always alert, cooperative with therapies and well-oriented”, the statement said.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

