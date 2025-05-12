Tochi Blames Students’ Poor Jamb Scores On Overreliance On AI Tools

Share

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) realityTv star, Tochi has attributed the poor JAMB scores of Nigerian students to over-dependence on AI tools.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the board had revealed that over 70% of students who registered for the exam had scored below 200.

Reacting, Tochi attributed the decline in performance to the overuse of the AI tools.

He noted that some folks find it difficult to even compose messages without using AI.

He said; “It’s hardly surprising that JAMB reported that over 75% of candidates scored below 200. With the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT, many students have abandoned critical study, reading, and independent research in favor of copying and pasting responses.. undermining true learning. Some people can’t even curate a message without chatgpt.”

Reaction trailing this post;

maxhubonline wrote: “AI of yesterday don dey carry blame? ”

golden_pj said: “If there’s a tool that can answer questions why should I stress my self hey ChatGPT spell Mavelouse for me ”

kelvin_krtz commented: “Chatgpt is equally a tool for learning. I bet you were one of those that criticized people for using Google to do their assignments when it first came out, thinking that digging through textbooks to do yours made you better than them.”

steffny0 wrote: “Hmmm much as u got a point but can we see these questions and their marking schemes sometimes because we can’t just keep blaming one side or do we entirely trust that jamb do not want more clients each year? Just my thought”

