I Had to Feel What Thugs Feel to Pull the Shinene Role

Nollywood brilliant actor, Tobi Makinde, needs no further introduction in the industry as he has been able to prove his worth via several movie projects. Makinde, an actor extraordinaire, producer and director, started as a teen star who has transitioned into acting in blockbuster movies such as Battle on Buka Street, Omo Ghetto the saga, the most recent A Tribe Called Judah, and of course Jenifa’s Diary. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Shinene as he is now called, spoke about his acting career, embodying the thug role in A Tribe Called Judah and the Funke Akindele’s impact on his career growth among others. Excerpts:

You played an exceptional role in the record breaking movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’; how were you able to deliver the role?

It’s grace and a lot of hard work to pull-off such role, it was quite tasking and at the same time an amazing experience. It is something I have never done before. And, that posed a huge challenge for me, not just because I had not done it before, but also because it was a peculiar character. It was a character that needed to stand out; being a thug, but also the member of a close-knit family. One of the issues was how to reconcile being a thug with the love that the character had with his siblings and mother? Those were the things that were running through my mind when I was informed that I would be playing that character. I had to immerse myself in the character and feel what thugs feel.

What was set life like during the production of A Tribe Called Judah?

Set life was amazing from start to finish, judging by the team lead of the production, we all knew we were in to make magic and I can say we all delivered our respective roles. It will amaze you that we never for once had a dull moment and also we bonded like family, that’s why the production seems seamless to me.

How does it feel to see your prayer scene go viral on social media, did you see it coming?

I did not expect the prayer scene to get that much attention. For that prayer scene, I give kudos to the executive producer of the movie, Funke Akindele, who I always call ‘my mummy’. She came up with that scene, and wrote those lines. We found it funny on set and I played it out. Seeing the love fans have shown that particular scene is amazing; some even went as far as adding instrument to it while others recreated the scene with family and friends.

What are your plans this year for your brand?

2024 is definitely going to be an amazing year. More big projects. More film projects. More personal projects. I’m also going into Content Creation, I want to push my Youtube channel more. There’s a lot of amazing stuff to look forward to.

As an actor, are there roles that you have seen that you would consider quite challenging?

There are roles that I consider quite challenging. But those roles are different from roles that I wouldn’t want to play. Roles that I wouldn’t want to play, aren’t so because they are too challenging. They are so because they go against my personal ethics and stuff, like nudity – I wouldn’t do that.

You started as a child actor, how will you describe your career progression and where are you career wise at the moment?

It’s been quite a journey. I started off as a child actor, and my Dad introduced me to the business actually. I remember always disturbing him regarding my desire to act. And then I got my first gig as Nathaniel in Kamsi and Neighbors back in day and I did that for about six to seven years. Afterwards, it’s been a journey. Ups and downs. Going for auditions and stuff like that. I felt like that was the big break, but it wasn’t. Transitioning from a child actor into a teenage or an adult actor, it was not easy. And then afterwards, I went for one final audition where I remember I said in my mind, that this was going to be the last audition I would ever attend, and lo and behold, I met Funke Akindele, and moving forward, she brought me on board.

First off, I got a role on Industreet and then on that set, which was my first work with her, I played the character Fever and I remember that while on that set, she just came to me and basically asked if I had a job. I said no, and then she said, she wanted to give me a job. Afterwards, she called me to come and manage the production for Jenifa’s Diary. I was Production Manager for Jenifa’s Diary for about a year before I actually came on the show as an actor. From there, I started growing, from production management to script supervision, to assistant directing, to content producing and then finally directing. I co-directed Battle on Buka Streets. The second highest grossing movie and the rest is history as we broke record in the last production I featured in.

In your own opinion, how receptive is the industry to young talents?

Now, it is getting better. There are so many platforms and means for young people to get on board. And there are so many shows that involve young talents. Back in the day, there were just a few TV shows. Everyday People, Kamsi and Neighbors- there were just a few that had a platform for young talents. But now I think there’re so much more. With projects like Far From Home, which is almost 90% teenage characters. So yes, I think it’s getting better. It’s being more receptive. But it can be better than what it is now.

How will you describe the impact of Funke Akindele in your career knowing that you have worked closely with her on few projects?

It is such a huge impact she has made. Because, at the point when I met her, like I said, it wasn’t like my career was dead, but it was just on the low. But then, she singled me out and gave me a platform. Not just to act, but also to learn in production, and it was a learning curve for me. I rose through the ranks. Did all sorts of things, everything in production. That is what has kept me grounded till this very moment. It was a huge impact, and it was some sort of reintroduction. Because, some people knew me as the young kid actor from Kamsi and Neighbors and then she introduced me with the Timing character on Jenifa’s Diary. That’s been the journey so far. Again my mummy as I fondly call her has great influence on me, she knows her onions when it comes to filmmaking. She truly deserves all the accolades she is getting at the moment, she has worked and made a lot of impact in the industry.

What are you comfortable wearing?

Anything comfortable, and anything that suits the occasion. I’m more of a casual person. I’m not flashy. I think that’s something I tilt towards most of the time. So even in my flamboyance, sometimes, you will see that there is a bit of subtlety.

What is your advice to youngsters who look up to you in the industry?

Some key advice to those who admire my works and look up to me is that remain focused, stay resilient irrespective of the challenges. Be hardworking, patient and more importantly, be prayerful.