Tobi Bakre: Why My Daughter Must Be Nun

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star turned renowned actor, Tobi Bakre has revealed that his daughter, Kamila must become a nun.

The thespian made this known in a shared video via his Instagram page, while gushing over his baby girl, expressing that she was not going to go close to any man.

Tobi said in a viral video; “She so fine. Any other spec is a specless. This is a spec in the midst of spectators. A spectacular to define a different spec of a different spectrum.

“She is so fine. Honestly, you will become a nun. She is a nun. Which boy? Which man? Make dem rest.”

New Telegraph recalls that Tobi and his wife, Anu, welcomed their daughter, Kamila, in September 2023.

The couple got married in 2021, and they welcomed their first son on January 1, 2022