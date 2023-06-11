Tobi Bakre, Kunle Remi, others dominate Nigeria Achievers Awards nomination list

Few weeks after winning Best Actor in lead role at the just concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Award, Nollywood actor and reality star, Tobi Bakre, has clinched another award nomination. The highly anticipated Nigeria Achievers Awards, recently un- veiled its nomination list for the 2023 awards and fantastic actors, like Kunle Remi, Stan Nze, Adedimeji Lateef, Tobi Bakre, Mike Afolarin, Chimezie Imo and Daniel Etim Effiong are fighting for the lead accolade in the Best Nollywood Lead Actor Of The Year (English) category. Nigeria Achievers Awards, NAA is a distinguished indigenous based and international acclaimed award for top achievers in Nigeria. The award recognises those who have toiled and worked hard in upholding Nigeria entertainment sectors with their talent and impacting lives through their various offices, plat- forms and businesses. According to the convener and director of the award; Princess Joy Osusu, Nigeria Achievers Awards is all about top achievers. She explained that the main objective is to encourage persons who stood the test of time and triumph in their field of endeavour.

“Nigeria Achievers Awards is all about encouraging persons who has inspired others to become better; people who started from nothing to greatness; people who has made us proud; people who has given hope and opportunities to others; people of purpose, impact and great relevance,” she said. Osuso used the opportunity to call on government, business men, top personalities and brands to put more weight in award events as a way of celebrating impact as well as encouraging more creativity and positive energy in our Nation.

The award intend to focus on entrepreneurship campaign and empowerment of young people through talent development using their platform in raising funds. Taking it further in its 9th Edition, the award will be supported through partnerships with the University of Benin Cotonou and Prowess University Delware USA, as well as ECOWAS Leadership conferment in honoring and recognizing distinguished personalities and institutions that have contributed greatly to the development and sustainability of the Nation’s Economy and growth. Some of the categories where top actors and actresses are contending are: Best Nollywood Lead Actor Of The Year (English); Best Nollywood Actor Of The Year (Yoruba); Best Nollywood Lead Actress of the year (English); Nollywood Best Lead Actor of the year (Hausa); Nollywood Best Lead Actress of the year ( Hausa); Best Nollywood Lead Actor (Igbo); Best Nollywood Lead Actress (Igbo); Fashion Stylist Of The Year; Fashion Brand of the year among others.