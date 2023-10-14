TOBI BAKRE: Being Stereotyped Is a Compliment For Me

…Says Only Roles ‘I Can’t Take Are Those Preaching Immortality

Tobi Bakre has transitioned from being a cameo actor to a regular star who has featured in box office movies in the last year. From his action-driven characters in “Brotherhood” and “Gangs of Lagos”, Bakre took a step higher with his acting prowess in yet another Africa Magic Original ‘Slum King’. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, the 2023 AMVCA’s Best Actor in a Drama spoke about his role in the series, passion for acting among others. Excerpts:

In recent time, you have featured in a lot of action movies, don’t you ever feel stereotyped in movies?

Being stereotyped means different things to people but for me, it’s a compliment. For a character to be stereotyped shows that it’s hard to see another you for specific roles and more than how other people see it. It’s also a compliment and gives a more exciting room for diversity. I see concerns when I go online, like is he being stereotyped, which I’m like, I enjoy these films.

People share those fears, but I don’t share them because for that genre of film, you know, I’m a good fit for that, and I’m killing it. And then, I feel if I now choose to, which I’ve done, but like those projects are not out there, but you know other people would crave to see me in like a love story, in very diverse drama, and I’m very open to those things, and I still would do those things.

Also, action and these kinds of films are gaining a lot of audience in recent times more than before. It used to be lots of drama. People used to love acting, but now the industry is doing more challenging action-related projects. They can see that the audience is loving and receiving it well. So, I’m more than happy to be the face of that part of things.

How were you able to pull your character in Slum King?

My character, Edafe, was raised in a loving family with amazing parents. What you call the ideal middle-class or upper-class kind of family. You know, morally upright and based on unforeseen circumstances, his reality changes in a split and the shortest time possible. He has to live a new life he has never lived before and is just fighting his inner demons.

The character goes through unfortunate circumstances. As a result, some things stick with him, and he is fighting demons as he navigates life. He tries to achieve his sole aim, and we see whether he does or doesn’t achieve it.

What’s the biggest challenge about taking on this role?

The biggest challenge was that there is that bit when you get into character, and because most of the places we shot were as close to the road as possible, we spent a long time in that kind of space. The character grows more on you. So, I had played the role long enough that things that never used to come to mind started coming to mind.

Of course, I have a good life, but sometimes I find myself dreaming of death, and there was a point where I reckoned that this was coming from the fact that I played this character for a long time. It was a long project.

How is Edafe similar and different from you?

The character differs from my personality, considering my background. Some of the challenges, or mishaps, are the things he had to deal with at a young age; glory to God, even at my adult age, I’ve still not encountered those things. Everything the character is drawn from is entirely different from everything in my personal life and space. Hence, my life and nature differ significantly in choices and day-to-day activities. It’s a very clean contrast.

For you, what is the take home from these series?

First of all, it is relatable. Everybody can relate to it, and there are so many characters. I remember my first time carrying the script. I just had to drop it almost immediately because, after about five pages, they were like 20 names already. You like how you stick with who is who. So, it’s a story of different people and different families. It’s not a story about just one person you know.

There are different dynamics and relationships in the story. It’s one that one will fall in love with other people. Dislike different people, mad at different people at different times. So, there’s no one way to it. It’s a project that you have to love the 360 of it. It’s one of those series where finding a favourite is hard.

It’s one that Africa Magic scored a big one on, and the audience will love and enjoy. However, for societal issues, the Slum story is a street story without any direct references and a fictional one. It also still ties to some of the things that happen in society, like there’s an increasing drug problem generally in the country, political issues among others.

How do you ensure your character does not conflict with your personality?

Sometimes, you need to give a bit of yourself to the character, making it unique and impossible for somebody else to do it the way you would. So, I give a bit of me into the character and even sometimes not a bit of me. All of the things I have in my personal life, I use some of those things in a different space. I try not to let the energies from those characters flow back into my personal life.

However, I do learn from these characters, like sometimes their determination. Sometimes, their ability to take risks is the goal-getting spirit that some of these characters have. I accept the positive and try to leave away the violence part and criminal ideology part of it.

What do you like most about being an actor?

The fact that you have the power to be anything. If you are given a script whether you like the character or not, you have to act the part. Every role you are given has to be challenging because you have got to do it well. When they say be a mad man, I am able to lay it out.

What kinds of role can’t you take?

For me when it comes to acting you have to be versatile, you can’t really limit yourself, except it is a role preaching immorality to a large extent I am not going to take that.

With so much on your plate, how do you find time for family?

If you know me well and my other siblings, you will realise we are so big on family; no matter how tight my schedule is, I still make out time for my family because they are my closet circuit. I bond happily with my family; we go on picnics, adventures and others just to make up for any lapses.

You just welcomed another child, how is fatherhood generally?

It’s a beautiful experience, I can’t believe I am a father to two beautiful kids, I welcomed my daughter recently and I can tell for free that I am enjoying every bit of it. One thing fatherhood has taught me is to cut down on so many things.