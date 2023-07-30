Tobi Amusan: World Record Holder’s Biggest Hurdle

She has glided the track like a shooting star. For few years now, Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s gift to the world in the 100metres Hurdle has won tonourments, broken records and was primed for the World Athletics meet next month. But as it is said, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. That best describes what Amusan is going through with the dopping allegations leveled against her.

The 26-year-old athlete has worked extremely hard to get to where she is. Becoming a world record holder was the payment for her hardwork but now it seems she has to work twice harder to maintain not just her record but also her reputation. On Wednesday July 19, 2023, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Amusan’s suspension. Amusan’s fate will be known before the World Championships in Hungary next month because of an accelerated hearing, unlike her compatriots, who have been on the suspension list for months.

The AIU suspended Amusan for missing three drug tests within a 12-month period. This charge could result in a two-year sus- pension, even if an athlete has never failed a drug test. One of these rules requires athletes to submit information on their whereabouts, including their daily location and availability for testing, to the AIU’s Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS).

Failure to provide accurate and timely information can result in sanctions, and in Amusan’s case, the three whereabouts failures have led to her provisional suspension from competitions. Amusan had stated that she will be fighting the charge and prove she is clean. On her social media handle, She wrote: “Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having three missed tests in 12 months.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships. “I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.’ I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.”

Added to fighting the charge, Amusan has to focus on defending her title at next month’s World Athletics Championship in Budapest if she wins the case. Though faced with obstacles, the athlete who is studying in Texas, USA, is still winning. Few days before the allegations, she set another record at another 100m hurdles at Silesia Diamond. She caught American Ken- dra Harrison on the line in a thrilling race to set a meeting record with 12.34 seconds.

It may not be an easy road but the fighting spirit she seems to have gotten from her Ijebu land where she hails, with a lot of God’s favour and love, she may pull through. Oluwatobiloba Ayomide “Tobi” Amusan, OON was born on 23 April 1997. She is a Nigerian track and field athlete, who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles and also competes as a sprinter.

She is the current World, Commonwealth and African champion in the 100m hurdles, as well as the meet record holder in those three competitions. Amusan became the first ever Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event when she won the 2022 World Championships 100m hurdles gold medal, setting the current world record of 12.12 seconds (+0.9m/s) in the semi-final, followed up by a 12.06 seconds (+2.5m/s) in the final.

She won back-to-back Commonwealth and African titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100m hurdles and is also a two-time Afri- can Games champion in the event. She is also the current Diamond league champion in the 100 metres hurdles having won the final in 12.29 seconds (-0.3m/s) winning back to back titles in 2022 and 2023.