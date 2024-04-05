Tobi Amusan To Defend Diamond League Title In China

Nigerian track and field icon, Tobi Amusan, will on April 20 return to the world stage when she competes in the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Wanda Diamond League season in Xiamen, China.

The Nigerian athlete who won a gold medal at the recently concluded African Games has been listed among the athletes who will compete at the 100mH

Other athletes expected to compete at the event are the current world champion, Danielle Williams of Jamaica, the World Indoor Champion, Devynne Charlton, and the Olympic champion J. Camacho-Quinn.

Others are Masai Russell of the USA, Alaysha Johnson, Cyrena Samba-Mayela, Ditaji Kambundji, Yanni Wu and Megan Tapper of Jamaica

This star-studded cracker will be at Egret Stadium, China.

Amusan made history as the second woman after USA’s Dawn Harper to win three consecutive Diamond League 100m hurdles titles last September in Oregon with a time of 12:33 seconds.

She won her first Diamond League trophy in 2021 in 12. 42 seconds and successfully defended the title in 2022 after dipping in 12. 29 seconds in Zurich.