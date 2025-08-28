Tobi Amusan Pulls Out Of Diamond League Finals

Nigeria’s sprint hurdler and world record holder, Tobi Amusan, has pulled out of this year’s Diamond League grand finale in Zurich.

The two-day meet, which opened on Wednesday, August 27, and ends on Thursday, features elite athletes battling for a $50,000 prize in their events.

Amusan had booked her spot in the women’s 100m hurdles final as the second-ranked competitor of the season after collecting 27 points.

Her withdrawal was confirmed by organisers, who announced that Bahamian star Devynne Charlton will take her place on the start list.

The women’s 100m hurdles line-up in Zurich will now feature Bahamian sprinter Devynne Charlton, world champion Danielle Williams and fellow Jamaican Ackera Nugent, alongside Dutch athlete Nadine Visser.

Switzerland will be represented by Ditaji Kambundji and Selina von Jackowski, while the United States fields Tonea Marshall, Grace Stark and former world record holder Kendra Harrison.

Amusan remains the meet record holder after storming to 12.29 seconds in September 2022, a performance that secured her a second consecutive Diamond League crown.

New Telegraph recalls that the 28-year-old clinched three straight Diamond League titles between 2021 and 2023.

Amusan’s withdrawal may be strategic, giving her time to regain full fitness ahead of next month’s World Championships in Tokyo.

The hurdler reportedly struggled in her last outing at the Lausanne Diamond League, clipping the opening barrier before finishing fifth in 12.82 seconds.

In another development, Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili has been dropped from the women’s 200m despite meeting the qualification standard, following links to an eligibility review concerning her switch of allegiance to Turkey.

Meanwhile, Africa’s men’s 400m hurdles record holder, Ezekiel Nathaniel, remains in contention in Zurich. The 20-year-old is listed for the event and enters on the back of his maiden professional win in Lausanne, where he clocked 48.08 seconds.

Also featured is Udodi Onwuzurike, who made his Diamond League debut last week and will contest the men’s 200m final in Zurich.