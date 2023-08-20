Tobi Amusan: Nigeria’s Golden Girl Clears Another Hurdle

She was emphatic when she was charged for failing three consecutive drug tests by the world Atheletics body in July. She stated that she would use the short period between that time and the World Athletics meet in Budapest to clear her name. As the World Record Holder in 100m Hurdle and Nigeria’s strongest media hopeful, not a few believed her. Just on Thursday, she was given the nod to participate in the World Athletics Championships which be- gan yesterday in Budapest, Hungary.

A tweet posted by Athletics Integrity Unit on X (Twitter) reads, “A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not commit- ted an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head, Brett Clothier, has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.”

Amusan had faced charges of three whereabouts failures, which constitutes an anti-doping rule violation for missing three out-of-competition tests within a 12-month period. Amusan had contested this charge. She now has the chance to defend the only title she has not defended in her career after her successful defence of her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.

The tribunal of three arbitrators exonerated Amusan from two out of the three tests after the Nigerian argued that the tes- ter did not do enough from locating her. Interestingly, Amusan had insisted that she was not a drug cheat. “I am a clean athlete and I am regularly; (may be more than the usual) tested by the AIU-I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.

“I have faith that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August,’ Amusan wrote last month on her Facebook page then. Amusan, the World Champion in the 100metres Hurdle has won tonourments, broken records,worked extremely hard to get to where she is. Becoming a world record holder was the payment for her hardwork. The charge could have resulted in a two-year suspension, even if an athlete has never failed a drug test.

One of these rules requires athletes to submit information on their whereabouts, including their daily location and availability for testing, to the AIU’s Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS). Failure to provide accurate and timely information can result in sanctions, and in Amusan’s case, the three whereabouts failures have led to her provisional suspension from competitions. Amusan had stated that she will be fighting the charge and prove she is clean.