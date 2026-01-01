World record holder Tobi Amusan has kicked off the new year in emphatic fashion, securing a top-five position in the World Athletics rankings for the 2025 season.

Amusan leads a strong Nigerian presence alongside Ezekiel Nathaniel and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, with the all three athletes finishing the year inside the Top 100 globally, highlighting Nigeria’s growing presence on the global stage.

The 28-year-old hurdling star ended the season as the third-best 100m hurdler in the world after winning silver at the Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships.

READ ALSO:

She accumulated 1,430 ranking points, trailing only Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji and American Grace Stark.

Amusan is the only Nigerian woman ranked in the top five of her event and finished 28th overall in the women’s rankings for 2025.

Ezekiel Nathaniel enjoyed a sensational breakout year, closing the season as the world’s fifth-ranked 400m hurdler and 15th overall among men.

The 22-year-old made history with a landmark Diamond League debut, reaching the final and finishing third.

He also became the first Nigerian to break the 48-second barrier in the 400m hurdles, achieving the feat nine times.

His national record of 47.11 seconds is just one-hundredth of a second shy of the African record held by Zambia’s Samuel Matete.

Shot put specialist Chukwuebuka Enekwechi also secured a place among the world’s elite.

A multiple African champion, he finished fifth in Tokyo and ended the year ranked 100th overall and seventh in his event.

Together, Amusan, Nathaniel, and Enekwechi are the only Nigerian athletes to conclude the 2025 season inside the top ten of their respective disciplines.