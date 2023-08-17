Tobi Amusan Cleared To Compete At World Athletics Championships

Reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan has been cleared to compete at the World Athletics Championships which start this Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26-year-old had been charged with three whereabouts failures, an anti-doping rule violation for missing three out of competition tests within a 12-month period and the Nigerian had contested the charge.

News out of Budapest from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria says the World 100m hurdles record holder has been cleared and will now travel to Budapest to defend the historic gold medal she won last year at the 18th edition of the Championships.

Amusan now has the chance to defend the only title she has not defended in her career after her successful defence of her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.

It was gathered that the tribunal of three arbitrators exonerated Amusan from two out of the three tests after the Nigerian argued that the tester did not do enough from locating her.

Interestingly, Amusan had insisted that she was not a drug cheat.

‘I am a clean athlete and I am regularly; (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU-I was tested within days of my third ‘missed test.

‘I have faith that this will be resolved in my favour and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August,’ Amusan wrote last month on her Facebook page.