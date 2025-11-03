Tobi Akinrinmade: The Male Ally Driving Digital Empowerment For African Girls

As Africa continues to navigate the global digital shift, one name has become synonymous with the drive for female inclusion in the tech space: Tobi Akinrinmade, founder of Girls into Tech.

In a landscape where gender disparities in technology persist, Akinrinmade has emerged as a passionate advocate for equipping young African women with digital skills essential for participation in the 21st-century workforce.

Akinrinmade, a marketing strategist and tech educator, launched Girls into Tech in 2023 with a mission to empower girls and young women across Africa through technology education, mentorship, and access to global opportunities.

I believe women have the power to transform any society,” he said in a recent interview. “Growing up in Nigeria, I watched many bright young women struggle due to a lack of access to education and opportunities. Girls into Tech is my way of helping to change that narrative.

The initiative has trained over 3,000 young women in areas such as web development, digital marketing, data analytics, and low-code app design, with plans to reach 5,000 by early 2026.

Akinrinmade’s inspiration stems from the belief that digital inclusion is not just a matter of equity but a critical development driver for the African continent.

We are living in a digital revolution where access to technology is a pathway to economic empowerment,” he explained. “For too long, cultural norms and a lack of infrastructure have excluded girls from this space. If we don’t close the gap now, we risk leaving half our population behind.

As a male ally in the gender inclusion space, Akinrinmade has learned that effective support requires more than advocacy; it demands intentional action.

Being an ally isn’t about speaking for women; it’s about listening and using your platform to amplify their voices,” he said. “Leadership in this space is about creating opportunities and consistently showing up to challenge gender bias.”

The impact of Girls into Tech extends beyond skill acquisition. Many program alumni have secured jobs, launched businesses, or become mentors to others in their community.

What excites me most is watching these young women grow in confidence, Akinrinmade noted. “The real impact is when they realize that they, too, belong in tech”.

Looking ahead, Girls into Tech is scaling its reach through partnerships with schools, NGOs, and industry organizations. The initiative plans to expand its programs to more African regions, launch scholarship schemes, and host digital bootcamps.

Our dream is a world where every African girl, regardless of background, has the tools to succeed in the digital economy; Akinrinmade said.

His message to other men? “Allyship is not passive. It means stepping up at home, at work, in tech spaces, to fight for inclusion. When we build together, the tech industry thrives”.

In an era hungry for innovation and equity, Tobi Akinrinmade stands as a powerful example of leadership merged with purpose, and technology used as a tool for transformation.