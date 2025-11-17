Flamboyant UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has marked his 45th birthday in grand style, pulling up in a Rolls-Royce and Ferrari, while surrounded by celebrities like Kiddwaya, Peller, Habby Forex, and AjeboDanny.

The Thanksgiving event held on Sunday, November 16, in his church, doubled as a luxury showcase and testimony session, where Adegboyega shared his cancer recovery story, crediting both faith and fortune.

The founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC), a Pentecostal church based in London, England, had earlier posted on his Instagram page a few moments from the pre-11/11 party.

READ ALSO:

“I’m glad to see my 45th birthday. After all the storm, I’m a better person. We have chosen to do things our way more. Impromptu planning, but we deliver the best, and we all know. Last night felt ‘at home’ with family”, he wrote.

In a pre-recorded sermon to his congregation available online, Adegboyega opened up on his battle with cancer. He revealed that he had been dealing with cancer for several months and had undergone major surgery.

The pastor expressed his gratitude to God for a successful surgery and recovery, considering it a divine second chance. He announced a generous donation of £100,000 towards cancer awareness and treatment for young people battling the disease.

Despite the controversy surrounding his ministry, Adegboyega’s openness about his health struggles has highlighted the importance of cancer awareness and early detection. In a recent update, Adegboyega was discharged from the hospital after his surgery, and a large crowd gathered to welcome him at his church.

“To fulfil God’s purpose, money is essential. God helped me survive cancer, but yes, money did the madness. It was money that put me as the number one priority. Money is my servant, you send it on an errand,” he told the crowd of well-wishers.

He further explained how financial resources influenced the speed and priority of his medical treatment, suggesting that without money, his experience might have been very different.

“Money was the guy who told the hospital, ‘You are not going to keep this guy on the waiting list for surgery for another three months’. Money is their number one priority. It was money that spoke”, Adegboyega said.