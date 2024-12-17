Tobi Adegboyega Reacts To Kemi Badenoch’s Comments On Nigeria

Share

The founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has voiced his disagreement with recent comments from Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the United Kingdom opposition party against Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the leader of the UK’s Conservative Party described her experience with the Nigeria police as an unforgettable one.

In an interview with The Free Press, a US media outfit, Badenoch said officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) stole her brother’s watch and shoe.

Badenoch had come under fire from several Nigerians, including a rebuke from Vice-President Kashim Shettima for her negative comments on Nigeria.

Speaking about Kemi’s comments during an interview with Channels Television, the SPAC Nation leader said things are not so dark in Nigeria as painted by the UK politician.

On what he makes of Badenoch’s statements and commentaries about Nigeria, Adegboyega said, “I completely disagree with her statement. In 2023, and 2024, 78,000 bags were snatched. 78,000 phones were snatched in the UK in London. So I disagree with the statement.

“There is a very strong Nigerian black community in the UK. People who have been fighting for people like the leader of the opposition that you just mentioned get to that position.

“We know what’s going on. Do you know that prisons have more black young people than schools in the UK?

“So there are more young black people in prisons in the UK, in most mental hospitals we have more young black people than in schools.

“So yes, our country has its own issues, but it’s definitely not true what the leader of the opposition is saying.”

