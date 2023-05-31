New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Tobacco Kills Over 8m People Globally Every Year

The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health challenges the world has ever faced, killing more than eight million people around the world every year. While the number of people using tobacco products is decreasing in other parts of the world, it is rising in the Africa Region.

For example, the number of tobacco users in the World Health Organisation (WHO) African Region in- creased from an estimated 64 million adult users in 2,000 to 73 million in 2018. This is partly due to the increased production of tobacco products as well as aggressive marketing by the tobacco industry.

WHO yesterday after the end of the 76th World Health Assembly has joined the rest of the international community to commemorate World No Tobacco Day, marked on May 31 every year.

