Tobacco Giants Targeting Nigeria’s Youth Population With Deadly E-Cigarettes –CAPPA Report

A new report by Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) has warned that e-cigarettes and other emerging nicotine products are flooding the Nigerian market in attractive packaging, delivering addictive and harmful doses.

CAPPA also noted that the inflow was specifically targeting the country’s large youth population—over 60% of whom are under 30. The 38-page report, titled “New Smoke Trap: New and Emerging Nicotine and Tobacco Products, Youth Exposure, and Regulatory Gaps in Nigeria”, was presented yesterday in Lagos.

It shows that electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems now dominate Nigeria’s nicotine market, with a total of 522 products recorded. More worrisome, according to the report, is the growing addiction among Nigerian youths to these harmful products.

“Field observations suggest a progression in consumption patterns among users, particularly young people,” the report stated. The report also highlights the tactics used by the tobacco industry to hook young people.

It said: “They are packaged in bright, compact designs that resemble cosmetics or small electronic gadgets. They are also widely available in supermarkets, kiosks, nightlife venues, and online platforms.”