Tobacco Control Has Saved Nearly 4m Lives – Study

New study led by the American Cancer Society (ACS) researchers estimates more than 3.8 million lung cancer deaths were averted and a little more than 76 million years of life were gained in the United States during the period 1970–2022 due to substantial reductions in smoking prevalence driven by tobacco control.

The study is published in ‘CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians’. “The substantial estimated numbers of averted lung cancer deaths and person-years of life gained highlight the remarkable effect of progress against smoking on reducing premature mortality from lung cancer,” lead investigator Dr. Farhad Islami, the ACS’ senior scientific director for cancer disparity research, said in a news release.

In fact, the number of averted lung cancer deaths accounts for roughly one-half of all cancer deaths that were prevented in recent decades, researchers said.

“However,” Islami added, “Despite these findings, lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and smoking-attributable morbidity and mortality from other cancers or diseases remain high.”

