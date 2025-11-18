Tobacco: BATN Faces $110m Sanction As Nigeria Steps Up WHO FCTC Enforcement

Nigeria has announced major enforcement actions against the tobacco industry, including a $110 million sanction imposed on British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN), as the country outlined significant progress in implementing the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, during Nigeria’s national statement at the Eleventh Session of the Conference of Parties (COP11) to the WHO FCTC in Geneva.

Salako described the penalty issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as one of the most notable applications of Article 19 on liability anywhere in the world.

He said: “Nigeria has advanced the implementation of Article 19 of the Convention, which encourages Parties to hold the tobacco industry legally and financially accountable for actions that undermine public health.

“In this regard, the FCCPC recently imposed a fine of $110 million on British American Tobacco Nigeria (BATN) for multiple infringements of the National Tobacco Control Act 2015, the National Tobacco Control Regulations 2019, and other consumer protection laws. This represents one of the most significant applications of Article 19 globally and sends a strong message that the tobacco industry must bear responsibility for its actions.”

The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s alignment with the African Group and commended the COP11 presidency and secretariat for their organisation of the meeting.

He highlighted Nigeria’s “remarkable progress” since COP10 in regulating tobacco distribution and consumption, noting that the country had completed data collection and analysis for the second Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) — Nigeria GATS 2025.

According to him, the new findings show “a notable decline in daily tobacco use among adults compared to the first round conducted in 2012,” attributing the improvement to sustained multisectoral action and stronger enforcement.

He added that health warnings are having greater impact. “The percentage of current smokers who considered quitting smoking because of health warnings rose from 26.7% in 2012 to 43.3% in 2025.”

Exposure to second-hand smoke in homes and public spaces also decreased over the period.

To further strengthen the regulatory environment, Salako said Nigeria is implementing several strategic frameworks, including the National Tobacco Control Strategic Plan of Action (2024–2028), the National Tobacco Control Communication Strategy (2024–2028), and the National Tobacco Control Enforcement Plan (2024–2028).

He also highlighted new regulations by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) banning Tobacco Advertising, Promotion, and Sponsorship (TAPS) across film, television, music, and digital media—an important step given Nollywood’s global reach.

“For a country considered to have the world’s second-largest film industry by volume, this is a bold step that gives practical effect to Article 13 of the WHO FCTC,” he said.

Salako noted that the 20th anniversary of the WHO FCTC, themed “Healthy planet, healthy future: uniting for a tobacco-free generation,” presents an opportunity for renewed global commitment against tobacco use, a major driver of non-communicable diseases and environmental harm.

He acknowledged persistent challenges, including weak subnational enforcement, misinformation surrounding emerging nicotine products, and continued tobacco industry interference.

“Nigeria remains unwaveringly committed to enforcing the WHO FCTC and other evidence-based, legally binding international treaties to protect people from the harmful effects of tobacco,” he said, adding that the country welcomes additional technical and financial support to strengthen implementation.