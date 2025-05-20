TOAN Complies With Kwara Govt’s New Transport Colour Code

Share

In line with the Kwara State Government’s directive on new colour codes for commercial vehicles aimed at enhancing citizen security, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) has formally presented its newly branded tricycles to the Ministry of Transportation.

The presentation was made during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Transportation, Lafia Aliyu Korasabi, who expressed satisfaction with TOAN’s swift compliance.

He described the move as commendable and urged other transport unions to emulate the gesture.

“We are impressed by the leadership of TOAN for setting the pace. This action supports our efforts to ensure the safety of commuters in Kwara State,” said Korasabi.

He reiterated the government’s directive for all commercial vehicles, including those under the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), to adopt the white and green colour scheme within the stipulated timeframe.

“As a government committed to the safety and well-being of our people, we expect full compliance across the board,” he emphasized.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Salau Kabir Abdullahi, also praised TOAN for its proactive approach, describing the Association as reliable and responsive.

He assured the group of the state government’s continued support in addressing challenges faced by transport operators.

In his remarks, the Chairman of TOAN, Saliu Gidado, said the presentation of the newly painted tricycles was a demonstration of the Association’s unwavering support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration.

He applauded the government’s urban development initiatives, particularly the ongoing road reconstruction projects, which he noted have significantly reduced vehicle maintenance costs and travel time for transporters and commuters across the state.

