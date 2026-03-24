‘To Succeed, You Must Discover Yourself’- Funke Akindele

Nigerian filmmaker and Queen of the box office, Funke Akindele, has emphasised the value of personal development and self-discovery while reflecting on her recently completed program, “The Creative Blueprint.”

The 48-year-old mother of two outlined the most important lessons she learned from her path, noting that success requires deliberate development, reinvention, and evolution rather than just skill.

Taking to her Instagram page, the celebrated actress urged young creatives to embrace change, dedicate themselves to growth, and concentrate on their inner development.

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She noted that understanding oneself is the foundation of success, stating, “The more you understand who you are, the more unstoppable you become.”

She wrote, “Still thinking about that moment on stage. As I shared my journey, one thing stood clear to me: everything begins from within. Self-discovery is the first step. Before the spotlight, before the recognition, before the success, you have to know you.

“I spoke about how talent is never enough. Growth has to be intentional. Reinvention is necessary. And evolving is the only way to truly stand out and last.

“I’ve had to rediscover myself at different stages of my life and career, and I’m still evolving.

“To every young creative in that room, your journey is yours to define. Do the work within, stay committed to growth, and never be afraid to evolve. What we shared in that room matters, and it will show.”