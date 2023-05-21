To Succeed As Fashion Model, Be Ready For Rejection–Monday Matthew

Nigerian born fashion model, Monday Agono Matthew can be considered as one of the luckiest talents with a successful career outside Nigeria. The talented model has advised young people who have the dream of becoming a model to be open to rejection as they climb the ladder of their career. Matthew is making waves in the fashion industry, both locally and internationally. The graduate of Computer Science from Caritas University, Enugu State is best known for his performances in Dubai Fashion Week, South African Fashion Week, Arise Fashion Week, and Fashion Week DXB.

He has also modeled for Esquire Magazine, Grazia Magazine, This Isyung Mea Magazine, Victor Magazine, Dubai Fashion Week, UK Pavilion EXPO 2020 Runway Show, Campaign for Go Sport, Campaign for Bal Al Shams in the Middle East and many more. Considering his level of experience in modeling abroad, Matthew who is also a Digital Creator and Fashion Influencer did not just become successful overnight. He admitted that he has gone through his own fair share of challenges to get to where he is. He stated that one of the major challenges he faced in his earlier stage in the industry was rejection.

“My biggest challenge in the early stage in my career wad rejection. Many agencies rejected me. I wasn’t selected for shows and also treated as an option. As a model you should be open to accept rejection, not all client are going to work with you. Not everyone is going to like you, and that shouldn’t make you think that you’re not good enough. We all have that client we are perfect for. There is a lot of criticism in the industry but as a model with focus and dedication you can overcome those challenges,” he said. Matthew began his journey into the fashion world when he was crowned Mr. Nigeria International in 2015.

He has come a long way from his early beginnings to become a popular face in the international fashion industry. “I started modeling at the age of 18. And became an international name I signed to agencies all over the world. Nigeria, Cape- town, Turkey, London, UAE etc.