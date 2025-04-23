…To Start New Market, Orthopedic Hospital, Others

Share

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, has announced 5 key projects, including a new market, an orthopaedic hospital, another General Hospital, an international hotel, and a western bypass. The governor, who announced the 5 projects and many other developmental services yesterday in Maiduguri, assures that they will be completed before the expiration of his tenure. “We want to construct a befitting additional market, an orthopaedic hospital, another General Hospital, an international hotel, and a western bypass. “These are some of the major projects I want to execute before my tenure expires. Most importantly, completing all the ongoing projects,” Zulum stated. Additionally, Zulum expressed concern over the acute water shortage faced in Maiduguri Metropolis and surrounding communities which he said was caused by the destruction spurred by the flood disaster of last September (2024). The governor, however, appealed to residents for calm while assuring them that the state government is committed to addressing the problem.

