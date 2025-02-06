FG Plans To Resume Oil Exploration In Ogoni Premature – Peterside

Share

A former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside has said it would be premature to resume oil exploration in Ogoni land in Rivers State.

New Telegraph recalls that oil exploration in Ogoni has been suspended for many years due to controversies surrounding environmental degradation among other issues.

But in recent times, the Federal Government of Nigeria is planning to resume possible oil exploration in Ogoni land after many years.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Peterside argued that until certain contentious issues are addressed, it will be premature to resume oil exploration in Ogoni.

READ ALSO

“If I must be sincere with you, it will be premature to resume oil exploration in Ogoni land.

“What I think and I think that is the part the government has also chosen is to do further consultations, build trust and show genuine commitment to real environmental governance.

“The challenge all along has been the opaque nature of oil exploration not just in Ogoni land but in the entire Niger Delta.

“And the fact that the way benefits derivable from oil exploration is distributed to the exclusion of the people of Niger Delta is a big question mark.

“And until we address that in a transparent manner then we will not make much progress.”

Share

Please follow and like us: