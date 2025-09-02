…To Introduce TVET For Almajiri Pupils

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has instructed the Ministry of Education to consider introducing technical and vocational education in Sangaya Schools.

The governor said: “I am happy to note that the Executive Secretary of the Sangaya Education Board is here.

“I have instructed the Commissioner of Education to liaise with you to consider introducing technical and vocational education in our Sangaya schools.”

Zulum also commended the leadership of the Commissioner of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, stating, “I want to commend the leadership of the commissioner of Education, for all the good works that he has been doing.”