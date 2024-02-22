…To Hold Valedictory Session for Ex-speaker Na’Abba

The House of Representatives will, today, hold a valedictory session in honour of the Fourth Assembly Speaker, Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba (CFR), who died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. House spokesman, Hon. Akin Rotimi, said the session scheduled for 11:00 am at the House of Representatives Wing of the National Assembly Complex, is to be presided over by the Speak- er, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen with other members in attendance.

Also expected at the ceremony are members of the family of the late former Speaker, former presiding officers and principal officers of the House of Representatives, former legislators, as well as other invited dignitaries. “A valedictory session in Nigeria’s House of Representatives is customarily held to herald the end of an Assembly.

In very special circumstances, however, the House could designate sitting on a specific legislative day as a ceremony in honour of anyone considered deserving. “The foremost statesman, who passed on at the age of 65, was a passionate and courageous public servant who spent his life in service to the country.

“He made remarkable contributions to the development of the legislature and has been described as one among a special breed of Nigerian lawmakers.” Ahead of the ceremony, the House had yesterday, adopted a motion moved by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) and seconded by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), admitting visitors into the Chamber today.

Today’s valedictory session will be the first to be held in the life of the 10th House of Representatives – a high honour fitting for the late former Speaker.