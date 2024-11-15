To Go Far In Music Promotion, You Must Have Integrity –Billy Que

Share

Billiamin Olabanji, popularly known as Billy Que, is one of the leading Nigerian artistes and showbiz promoters in the United Kingdom. He is the CEO and founder of Billy Que Entertainment. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Billy Que speaks about his experience working with Hip-hop and Fuji artistes, his contribution to the ever growing popularity of the Afrobeat genre and his vision for his brand, among other topical issues

How did you get to be a show promoter?

When I was young, I used to be a party rider. I like going out a lot. I love to attend parties and have fun. And I always organize parties for friends and families. So one day, I just asked myself why don’t I start making money with these parties and gatherings I do for people when I noticed people are making money off it as well. This was how I became a promoter and event planner.

So far, what has been your biggest failure, and what did you learn from the experience?

Organising an event and it was later canceled due to artiste missing flight on the day of the event. So I have learnt never to make such a mistake again, as in getting an artiste to land on the day of the event. It’s just too risky. I will never try such a thing again.

What’s one thing about your career that you didn’t expect?

I didn’t expect my promotional deals with Hip-hop / Afrobeats artistes as well as Fuji artistes, like proper indigenous music artists. It’s kind of funny how I’ve been able to handle the two genres effectively.

Between promotions of Fuji artistes and the Afrobeats or Hip-hop acts, which do you prefer or which is easier to package and handle? Why?

Hip-hop artistes are easier to package because it involves less logistics.

You tend to love Fuji music and promoting Fuji Artistes. What led to this?

As a Yoruba boy, I like my culture. That is why I like promoting Fuji music.

Who are the Fuji Artistes you’ve worked with?

Too many Fuji artists have worked with. From King Wasiu Ayinde, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Sulaimon Alao Malaika, Saheed Osupa, Obesere, Taye Currency, Adewale Ayuba, Remi Aluko, and so many fast rising upcoming Fuji artistes.

Tell us about your first music promotion.

My first music promotion was for Qdot, a hip-hop artistes in 2011.

Which will you describe as your toughest event?

First major concert for Davido in 2013.

What’s the biggest challenge you’re facing in your career right now, and how are you tackling it?

My challenge right now is risking a lot of my personal money to invest on a big project without having major sponsors or part sponsors. So I’m always looking for sponsors to execute my big projects. Now, I do more of marketing of my shows to brands and sponsors and the responses are encouraging.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned in your career so far?

In this line of our business, one must have integrity because it’s a business that largely deals with money.

Artistes are known to be eccentric and very unpredictable. How do you manage their excesses?

Artistes are really not predictable, most of them are ungrateful once they get the fame or too much money coming in for them. My own is to promote and do whatever business I have with them.

I don’t really expect favours or help from them. I do strictly business with them most times so I don’t get disappointed anytime they start their ungrateful acts.

In your opinion, what’s the most important strength or personality trait someone would need to be successful in your job?

You must be ready to sacrifice your personal life and time. The job takes a lot of my personal time, in fact that includes my family time. If you want to be a promoter like me, you must be ready to give 60% of your personal time on the business and 40% of your family time.

You must also know how to relate with people because in this promotion job, you meet a lot of people, I mean different types of people and with all sorts of characters.

Who has been your most important professional mentor?

I have two mentors in this industry. When it comes to Afrobeats and Hip-hop it’s SMADE – Kingsmade, and for Fuji/ indigenous events, it’s Dupe, CEO of B&S Promotions.

Can you speak about the ups and downs of managing a team?

One of the most difficult things in life is managing people, but success is achieved when team players follow the rules and everyone understands their parts on what to do.

How much time do you spend on social media each day?

I literally lived on social media because I need to keep abreast of happenings in the entertainment industry. I can tell you I’m on social media or online for 18hrs. In fact, it’s only when I’m sleeping that I am offline.

Is there anything you wish you could change about the social media world?

Yes of course! Cyber bullying. I don’t like that on social media. People need to stop that.

What is your dream project?

It’s to host my own show at the 20 thousand capacity 02 Arena in the UK.

What trends do you see emerging in the Entertainment industry, and how impactful do you consider them to be?

All those funny skit makers. Many are very creative and informative. They are giving people joy and hope to live life, and also taking stress off the people especially at this difficult time.

What are your long-term professional goals within the Entertainment industry?

My long term goal is to own my own nightclub or an event center.

How do you spend quality time with your family despite your tight schedules and trips around the world?

I tried to make up for the times I’m not around whenever I have the opportunity to be with my family. I spend time with my wife and kids whenever I am home with them because once I am out like this, I am in a different world.

Why do some people call you Billy 60-40?

Haaaa haaa! That’s my sharing formula with most of the artistes I worked with on events or shows we do together. After taking our costs invested on a project, I give them 60%, I take 40%.

What advice do you have for young people out there who want to take up music promotions as a career?

Music promotion is a good career. My advice to young people out there is to get focused and know exactly what you really want to be in the music industry, if it’s DJ, MC, Event Planner or Club Promoter, just focus on your craft and do it well. Be humble and honest. Integrity really matters a lot. Let people know you for one thing. It really goes a long way.

You will be turning 40 on November 18. What are the plans you’re putting in place to celebrate this milestone?

I’m planning to stage two parties, one in the UK where I and my family are based and the second in Nigeria. The guest list will be studded with A-list celebrities from all over the world. It will definitely be a huge bash with all trappings of pomp and glamour.

Aside from hosting friends and associates, I also plan to visit the less privileged where I will be donating materials to support them. Birthdays are not just about parties and celebrations but a stock taking time, where one needs to reflect on one’s journey and also be a blessing to the lessprivileged in the society.

