To Fight, Eradicate Corruption You Must Understand It

Nigerian rulers and their governments have counted corruption as the chief problem of the country. But it appears that they have never bothered to understand what corruption is, and what to do with it. Every ruler and every government have burdened themselves with the problem of corruption that it is now a sing song. But that is where it stops and ends because once the ruler climbs unto the throne, the problem of corruption surrounds him and overwhelms him. It is this problem that I observed and decided to study it to know what it is with a view to solving the problem. To understand the problem of corruption, I undertook a doctoral program and the main objective was to know the source of corruption in Nigeria. And I discovered that the source of corruption in Nigeria is the malformed state structure and autocratic constitutional framework imposed on it.

The State structure and constitutional framework in Nigeria are essentially feudal and constitutional framework is autocratic. These are the wellsprings of corruption in Nigeria. Feudalism is a system of socio-economic and political organisation where a few or class of persons through the matrix of physical power and law take control of the state and having taken control of the state impose their will on the society through a form of government that is amenable to them and their class’ control. Being in control of the state and government, they rule with- out legal restrictions whereas the society is subjugated under restrictive rules that constrain freedoms and stultify creative forces of the society. Under the system, the means of production are corralled and strictly controlled thereby making daily life a battle of survival from the restrictive socio-economic and political.

These findings are the substance of the book, Anatomy of the Crime of Corruption in Nigeria: The constitutional Framework as the Tap-root) The history of Nigeria is a history of conquests, subjugation under restrictive laws and abridgement of freedoms. Nigeria has never been free since its formation between 1862 and 1914. The British deployed humungous violence to conquer and subjugate the over 300 ethnic nationalities to form and colonise Nigeria. With a cocktail of autocracy and corruption, Britain ruled Nigeria, thereby leaving culture of corruption as its legacy. Leaving Nigeria by way of Flag-Independence, Britain deployed corruption to install compromised indigenous government. The indigenous rulers who inherited this system did not abrogate it rather they magnified and amplified the system.

No wonder, each of the founding fathers was found wanting corruption- wise as Nnamdi Azikiwe was in 1956 indicted by Forster-Sutton Commission of Inquiry just as Obafemi Awolowo was indicted by Coker Commission of Inquiry in 1964. On January 15, 1966, the autocratic government of Balewa was overthrown by the military that accused it of bribery, nepotism and rent-seeking. From 1966 to 1999, the military proved to be the worst culprit of the crime they accused the civil rulers of being guilty of. Infact, one of the chiefs of military regimes, General Mohammed Chris Ali in his book (Federal Republic of Nigerian Army: The Siege of a Nation) accused his colleagues of having conquered, subjugated and turned Nigeria into a fiefdom shared as states and exploited amongst the military rulers and civilian collaborators.

It is this problem that this book, Anatomy of Crime of Corruption in Nigeria (Constitutional Framework as the Tap-root) Volumes 1 and 2 has studied. It discovered that the crime of corruption is intractable in Nigeria because it issues from the wellspring of the Nigerian malformed feudal state structure and autocratic constitutional framework, which is in tandem with the Igbo proverb that says, “ife n’esi nwankpi isi di ya n’aru: meaning what makes the he-goat to smell, oozing out its foul odour lies deep in its skin.” In the formation and making of the state structure and con- stitutional framework of Nigeria, corruption, both in its moral and criminal aspects was generously deployed; in operating it, corruption because handy operating system and in the working of the complex machinery of the state and society, corruption serves as the lubricant oiling the ligaments and of the complex whole.

Deployment of corruption in the formation and operation of Nigeria has rendered Nigerian state and society dysfunctional with the result that both reinforce each other in a delicate mutuality. As a result, law does not operate to bind all and sundry as law binds only the weak while the strong and powerful bend or even break the law without consequences. This is the pivotal reason for corruption in Nigeria and its intractability. Anybody talking about ineffective leadership as the reason for Nigeria’s distracting dysfunctional state suffers ignorance that is common to understanding complex problems as was the case in history of the world when Aristotle battled the Greek Athenians and other Greek philosophers tried in vain to convince his contemporaries that the world is a big spherical mass swirling, floating and moving on its orbit and Galileo and others tried to prove gravitational force.

All the alleged causes of corruption commonly bandied about by our rulers and believed by the people such as ‘bad’ leadership, poverty, greed, and so on are not the root-causes of crime of corruption in Nigeria. The defectively formed Nigerian feudal state and the autocratic constitutional framework are the root-causes of corruption in Nigeria. Between 1066AD and 1688 Britain, our mother-state was as corrupt, poor and disastrously distracted as Nigeria is now until after the revolutionary struggles that hobbled it leading to the 1688 Glorious Revolution when eventually the British feudal state and its monarchical autocratic constitutional framework was abolished and in its place the capitalist state and a democratic constitutional framework substituted them. From then on, Britain was cured of its distracting diseases, as freedom and the creative forces of society were unleashed while government limited and governed by law took prominence.

Commerce and industry not tied to feudal monarchical privileges flowered leading to the industrial revolution which Britain led in 1750. To rid Nigeria of corruption, its present feudal autocracy and the extant constitutional framework that was imposed right from 1914 to date must be abolished and a new restructured state and constitutional framework agreed to by the people must be instituted. No reforms, no panel-beating of the present system will solve the problem. Rather than solving the problem of corruption, reforms will deepen the problem and plunge the country to irredeemable condition. The book is get up in two volumes of ten chapters divided into five chapters in volume one while volume two has six chapters but in actual fact, it is five chapters as Chapter One in volume two was a repetition of the introduction. The book has well resourced references, bibliography and appendix.

This book is the first time a researcher is taken Nigerians’ minds away from the usual culprit of ‘leadership’ as the reason for corruption. This is a fact that is not meant to deflect the eminent contributions of great Nigerian thinkers such as Chinua Achebe. Rather, this book through the study of its author flowing from a spark of imagination, keen observation and appreciation of history traces the historical development of the foundation of Nigeria as based on conquest and right-of-rule and the deliberate deployment of corrupt principles and praxis in the state structuring and constitutional framework – all imposed on a conquered and subjugated Nigerian society as the real reason for the corruption that has hobbled Nigeria.

So, it is the constitutional framework of Nigeria that is the tap- root of the crime of corruption in Nigeria, not poor leadership as has been majestically submitted by eminent scholars and the rulers. Poor leadership and every other problems flow from this source. Remove Nigeria from its feudal state structure and abolish the present autocratic constitutional framework by replacing it with a free, constitutional-sovereign state, republican and democratic one governed by rule of law and due process and Nigeria will be made well and blossom like a tree planted on the riverside where justice and peace will reign.