…To Compensate Ex-President Bola-Audu

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has agreed to compensate former member, Mr Innocent Bola-Audu, in accordance with a National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) judgment.

ASCSN Secretary-General, Joshua Apebo, said the decision was part of an out-of-court settlement. Apebo recalled that on July 9, 2024, NICN ruled that Bola-Audu should complete his tenure by July 29, 2024.

The court also ruled that, having been elected national president of the union on July 29, 2020, Bola-Audu must be compensated with three million naira for legal expenses.

Justice Oyewumi Oyejoju O. ruled: “The claimant is to be reinstated as National President of the first defendant with effect from April 2023.

“He should also receive all benefits and privileges of office from then until his tenure lawfully ends on July 29, 2024. “The claimant is entitled to costs of N3 million against the defendants jointly.”

Apebo affirmed the union’s commitment to operating within its constitution and Nigeria’s labour laws. He urged members to support the current National President, Mr Shehu Mohammed, and the secretariat.

“Also, members should stand by the Central Working Committee and disregard any disinformation from detractors,” Apebo said.

