To Check Insecurity, FG Calls For Shift In Media Reportage

The Federal Government has called on media practitioners to deny criminal elements media space in their reportage, and said it is an effective way to combat crime and safeguard the nation’s territorial integrity.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris who spoke yesterday when he received newly elected executive of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) during a courtesy visit to his office, advised media executives to promote and support Armed Forces in their campaign to eradicate criminal elements in the country.

The minister said in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim, that: “I have always said it is not good for us as media practitioners to place emphasis or premium on these criminals, gangsters and terrorists or bandits or whatever they are, over and above the citizens of this country.”

He said media coverage should not focus solely on attacks against security forces, but should rather highlight the successes and sacrifices of the Armed Forces. Idris stressed the importance of amplifying these achievements, particularly in the context of condemning the actions of criminal groups and motivating the Armed Forces.

According to him, while it is the responsibility of the media to hold the government accountable through constructive criticism, it is equally important for journalists to promote the positive milestones and achievements of the administration.

He stated that the Nigerian economy is steadily improving under and attributed the progress to the wide-ranging reforms being implemented across various sectors by the Federal Government. The minister said although challenges remain, the administration is making steady progress and is successfully flattening the curve.