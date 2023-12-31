To Build Good Hospitals in Nigeria, My Biggest Dream –US Based Singer, Mandedes

Chidiebere Onwosu popularly known as Mandedes has said that beyond becoming a successful musician, his other main goals include building hospitals in Nigeria and other African countries. Mandedes, who besides being a singer, is also an Intensive Care Unit ICU nurse in the United States of America said that a lot of times he has been faced with the tough choice of picking one of music and nursing.

He said as a Nurse, saving lives is paramount and he will do the same with his music. “I realized I am all out to make people feel better, save lives and put smiles on people’s faces. Nothing should be bigger than this”, he said. Mandedes who has been singing since childhood said he is now out to cement his place as an Afrobeat singer on the global scene. His debut album ‘Man and Many Things’ was released on Christmas day and he said that the 13-track compilation is simply a blessing to the soul.

“The album just like the title ‘Man and Many Thing’ is kind of centered on the struggles of being a man which of course is not a day job” “It has love songs and I dedicated one to my mother who has sacrificed a lot for us, that one is a special love song for mothers to appreciate them for everything they do”, he said. Mandedes said that he is not fazed by being a diasporan afrocentric musician because Afrobeat is very big in the USA and the audience there can make a lot of difference.

“Nigeria and the entire Africa can now be reached from anywhere and all I have to do is put out something great out there, people will love it and they will hear me. Afrobeat is also big in the USA and you’ll never believe the kind of audience you’ll get here and if you have the backing of people from home, that will be icing on the cake”” Mandedes also said that as a health- care practitioner, one of his goals is to do something back home to help people enjoy quality healthcare.

He added that no matter how big his musical career gets, he will never quit nursing. “I won’t quit nursing per say, but my goal is to build hospitals in places like Nigeria and other African countries to help other people in need of healthcare” he said.