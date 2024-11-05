To Be Loved: Tribute To A Beloved Brother

Share

Job 2:9 – 10 ‘But his wife said to him, “Do you still continue in your simplicity? Curse God and die.” He said to her, “You have spoken like one of the foolish wives.

If we accept good things from the hand of God, why should we not accept bad things?” In all this, Job did not sin with his lips.’

There were many thoughts that crossed my mind the moment I heard about Osondu’s passing. Doubt, disbelief, anger, frustration and pain. It took several days for the shock to slowly begin to set in and with it extreme sadness and loneliness.

While I consider myself close to my siblings, I did not realise the depth of my attachment to Osondu until these last few weeks. Some bonds are so deep they defy explanation and exploration.

Such was the bond I shared with my beloved younger brother. As I sit here reflecting on his life and legacy, I am struck by the depth of our fraternal and spiritual connection. He often did things his own way, yet he did them with that bold spirit that animates the Chioke lineage.

Growing up together, I marveled at his resilience. I remember him looking up to me as his closest sibling while I tried my best to be a guiding light for him.

He would recall with laughter the time at Ekulu Primary School when I came home distraught after finishing third in class, while he had hidden his report card because he felt he hadn’t measured up.

If I beat him in academics, he beat me soundly in art. Both of us have, from childhood, been artistically inclined, but I expressed my art more through literature.

Osondu was the real artist, the creative, the poetic spirit. One of the highlights of our relationship was the shared experiences that seemed insignificant at the time but now resonate as precious memories.

We had many adventures together, from our days at the Sports Club and Hotel Presidential in Enugu to the times we hung out when he came to visit me in London, either just the two of us or with family and friends.

Osondu was the kind of person who could find joy in the simple things of life. He had an infectious laugh and a sense of humour that could lift the spirits of those around him.

But life’s path wasn’t always easy for Osondu. He faced struggles that tested his spirit and, at many times, brought him to his knees.

Shortly after graduating from the University of Benin, he became entangled in a complex “spiritual” battle over copyright issues on the use of artwork he believed he had created. This spiritual battle tormented him for years, and slowly the years turned into decades.

It was painful to see how someone could become completely consumed by their own alternate reality. But there were many periods when you would meet an articulate and focused Osondu, who had hatched plans of how he intended to reclaim his present and build a new future.

It was during one of those periods that he met and married the love of his life, Chinenye. And soon, two beautiful children, Ifechukwu and Onyinye, came along, and we hoped and prayed that family life would force him to remain focused. That seemed to work for several years.

But sadly, in recent years, there became more and longer periods when Osondu was emotionally paralysed by his copyright battle.

Amid all this turmoil, Osondu had a generosity of spirit for which both our parents were renowned. Whatever Osondu had, Osondu shared. Whenever Osondu had anything, he shared it.

Fittingly, he was nicknamed ‘Omemgbeoji’ – one who shares whatever whenever he has. His life was defined by an unwavering selflessness. He possessed a generosity that knew no bounds, often giving freely even when his own resources were limited.

This spirit of giving was not confined to his immediate family; rather, it radiated outward, touching the lives of those in the broader community.

He never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, even going to the point of getting me or others to underwrite his generosity.

He embodied a deep and abiding compassion for others. And yet, he did not seem to notice that he was not giving very much to himself.

As I say goodbye to my dear brother, I am filled with a profound sense of loss. Yet I am grateful for the times we shared, for the lessons he taught me, and for the privilege of being his elder brother.

Osondu’s journey was one of resilience, love, and an unbreakable bond with family. Omemgbeoji was a testament to compassion and patience, especially when times were tough, and to the strength of the human spirit.

Osondu lived to love and to be loved. I shall carry that love with the memory of his smile and tell the world that he tried. Rest in peace, my dear Oso, until we meet again to part no more. God bless your soul and grant you eternal rest in His Kingdom.

