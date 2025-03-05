Share

The Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Capacity Development, Sadiq Rabiu, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with INGRYD Academy aimed at training 1,000,000 Nigerian youths over the next five years.

This initiative is designed to enhance the skills and capabilities of young Nigerians, particularly in technology-related fields and technical skills.

The signing ceremony took place in Lagos, Nigeria, with Khadijat Abdulkadir, the founder of INGRYD Academy, who said she has invested significantly in the design and deployment of an advanced technology scholarship program worth over $2,000,000 to the African youth.

Khadijat, a seasoned technologist and entrepreneur who previously served as Chief Technology Officer of Africa Prudential Plc, is committed to ensuring that the youths of Africa are not only given a fair chance to compete for global jobs but also have adequate financial support to get the right technical skills.

Since its inception, INGRYD Academy has successfully trained over 10,000 individuals, with nearly 5,000 graduates already making significant contributions in various sectors.

The new partnership aims at expanding its impact exponentially, providing comprehensive training programmes that equip youths with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The initiative gives young Nigerians access to training worth millions of dollars for four months. Applications for the training programmes will be opened to the public on March 5, 2025.

The courses will cover a wide range of technical skills and technology-related areas, ensuring that participants gain relevant and practical knowledge to enhance their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

Rabiu said, “This partnership with INGRYD Academy represents a significant step towards equipping our youth with the necessary skills to compete on a global scale. We believe that by investing in their education and training, we can unlock their potential and drive innovation in Nigeria.”

The initiative aligns with the Nigerian government’s commitment to youth empowerment and economic development, aiming to foster a skilled workforce that can contribute to the nation’s growth.

