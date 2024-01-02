TMY Empire CEO Anticipates Prosperous Business In 2024

Ajayi Solomon, CEO of Tree Money Yard Empire, has said he is looking forward to robust business activities this 2024, after a hugely challenging economic environment in Nigeria last year.

As many businesses suffered a massive hit from the unprecedented inflation that hit the country in 2023, TMY Empire also suffered a sharp drop in revenue, driving the media technology conglomerate to the brink of recession.

TMY Empire chaired by its young and visionary boss; a former artiste in the entertainment industry, has been one of the thriving establishments redefining business in the media and entertainment spaces. The company posted impressive returns between 2017 and 2022, sufficient enough to naturally attract investors.

The Ogun State-born tech-preneur, who grew up in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State, has been in the entertainment circle as far back as 2005 when he was an artiste at Bravo House of Entertainment. He later picked up a job as a computer programmer at KD Records, until he decided to establish Tree Money Yard Records, to Tree Money Yard Media, and eventually grew to TMY Empire, which now has several sub-brands under it.

According to Solomon, TMY Empire lost more than 86 per cent of its net worth last year, due to inflation, which triggered the exit of a number of multinationals from the country. However, he believes that with hope and re-strategizing in the New Year, the company will be able to recoup economic gains that were lost.

“TMY Empire is currently experiencing recessions. Recessions cause companies to lose money and sometimes go bankrupt. TMY Empire’s economy grew by 72.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, following growth of $55.379 in the quarter before 31st Jan 2021.

“TMY Empire’s profit was a big growth from 2017-2022 but as for 2023, TMY Empire lost over 86% of the company net worth due to inflation. It actually plunged into recession due to 2023 inflation”, he explained in an interview.

Revealing the approach to turn things around this year, the entrepreneur said: “I have found a way out which is going to be the solution, to increase the Empire’s GDP, to enable us to recover the losses of the 2023 inflation.

“My desired goal is to operate with a high standard of excellence in business organization and effectively manage music licensing and copyright processes, song promotion, royalty collection, and key partnerships around the world. I wish everyone a successful journey in 2024. All our stress of 2023 shall pass, as we enter 2024 in good health and breakthrough in our journey of business life

TMY Empire has clients in Ghana, Dubai, the United Kingdom, Canada and several states in the US. The TMY Empire supremo explained how the company was able to expand its clientele base and grow within nine years of existence.

“TMY Empire gained an international reputation within a short period. It all happened in 2017 when I was introduced to a Facebook program that led me to become one of the smartest tech-printers.

“This gave me the advantage to travel to other countries. I became an expert in media technology which gave me the recognition to become a meta-verified business partner.

“Being a business partner opened multiple international business partners’ doors to me … TMY Empire was popularly recognized among PR organizations in the USA, Europe, Dubai and Africa. This is how people get to know the Tree Money Yard Empire.”