TMG Hails INEC’s Transparent Process In Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Recall Moves By Constituents

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring a transparent process on the moves by some constituents to recall the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate.

Chairman of TMG, Mr Auwal Rafsanjani, gave the commendation at a news conference yesterday on Abuja. Rafsanjani particularly praised the commission for the way and manner it counted the signatures collected from Kogi Central Senatorial District being represented by AkpotiUduaghan in the senate.

He said: “TMG is satisfied with the conduct of INEC, its dedication and commitment to a transparent process which upholds constitutionalism and due process.

“This is a clear demonstration of the functionality of democracy, when democratic institutions uphold the rule of law rather than becoming tools for the alignment of political interests of a few people in power.”

Rafsanjani urged the senate to recognise the huge gender imbalance in the upper legislative chamber and continue to present itself as an institution that encourages more women participation in politics.

