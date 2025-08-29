TMC Condemns Killing Of Worshippers In Katsina Mosque

The national headquarters of The Muslim Congress (TMC) has expressed deep grief and outrage over the barbaric attack on Muslim worshippers in Unguwwan Mantau community of Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State, on Tuesday, August 19, where 50 innocent lives were cut short during the dawn (Fajr) prayer.

In a statement signed by its Amir (President), Alhaji Abdulwasi’i Bangbala, a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph, the faith-based organisation said the heinous assault on a sacred space is both an affront to humanity and a desecration of Islamic values. “We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence, describing it as an act of extreme cowardice and a direct violation of the sanctity of life and worship.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the bereaved families and the entire community affected by this tragedy,” the statement read. Amid the sorrow however, Alhaji Bangbala commended the Nigerian security forces especially the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Department of State Services (DSS) for their recent success in apprehending key leaders of the notorious terrorist groups believed to be behind repeated acts of terror that have devastated communities, displaced families, and shed innocent blood.

He described the achievement as a vital milestone in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and extremism, while saluting the bravery and sacrifice of security personnel who put their lives on the line to protect citizens.

While we mourn the victims of Katsina, these arrests offer a glimmer of hope, showing a commitment to justice and deterrence against future atrocities.

However, we urge the government to ensure that those responsible for this massacre are swiftly prosecuted,” he said. TMC further called for intensified and innovative security strategies, particularly for places of worship, which must never be allowed to remain “soft targets.” “We strongly advise mosque authorities, especially in high-risk areas, to engage professional security teams as an additional protective measure.

Government efforts, though crucial, must be complemented by proactive steps from religious communities to prevent further tragedies. “We stand firmly with all victims of violence and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to peace, tolerance, and understanding in Nigeria and beyond,” the Islamic organisation stated.