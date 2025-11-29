TLP Strengthens Next Generation Of Change Makers

…Announces new board of directors

In line with its mission to strengthen Africa’s social impact ecosystem, The Luminary Project (TLP) has announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors.

The Luminary Project (TLP) is an initiative committed to empowering social innovators and scaling changemakers across Nigeria by finding, fostering, funding and amplifying their work.

TLP’s work focuses on equipping leaders with practical support systems through fellowships, leadership development programs, storytelling platforms, and the annual Luminary Awards, which spotlight changemakers contributing to progress across the continent.

Founder of The Luminary Project, Napa Onwusah, noted that the expanded board brings diverse expertise across talent development, technology, business growth, operations, and ecosystem building — reinforcing TLP’s commitment to developing capable, impactful leaders across the continent.

Onwusah made it known that the newly appointed board members, include Ogochuwkwu Onwuzuruike, Collins, Ndukwe, Napa Onwusah, Eliezer Ajah, Ebere Nkoro, and Funmilola Akinteye.

According to her, the board members collectively bring decades of experience spanning talent development, enterprise sales, product strategy, project management, digital innovation, and ecosystem leadership, which represents a strategic step in advancing the organisation’s next phase of growth.

She added that their combined expertise will support TLP in strengthening its programs, expanding partnerships, and enriching the experience of leaders within its network.

Onwusah said that the board appointments signal a strengthened foundation for The Luminary Project as it prepares for upcoming initiatives, including Luminary Week, the Luminary Awards, and expanded leadership development offerings.

“Africa’s social impact landscape is full of brilliant people doing transformational work, but many lack the leadership support, visibility, and systems they need to scale,” Onwusah.

“Our board brings decades of experience across sectors that will strengthen our governance, deepen our programs, and help us empower changemakers in more sustainable and intentional ways.

“Strong leadership is not a luxury in the social impact sector — it is an operational necessity…This board will help us strengthen the infrastructure that supports changemakers so they can focus on building, leading, and solving real problems in their communities,” Onwusah stated.